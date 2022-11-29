Short Interest in LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Rises By 658.3%

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 658.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,643,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Price Performance
CAVR opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. LiveToBeHappy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
About LiveToBeHappy
