Short Interest in LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Rises By 658.3%

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 658.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,643,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveToBeHappy Price Performance

CAVR opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. LiveToBeHappy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

About LiveToBeHappy

LiveToBeHappy, Inc operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function.

