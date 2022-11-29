Short Interest in Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Declines By 97.7%

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Klabin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KLBAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224. Klabin has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Klabin

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLBAY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Klabin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

(Get Rating)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.