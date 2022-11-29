Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Increases By 172.7%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KKOYY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Kesko Oyj has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in the grocery trading business in Finland. It operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of the home and specialty goods.

