Short Interest in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Increases By 146.7%

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the October 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,645,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 15.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Jupiter Acquisition by 45.6% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 141,037 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in Jupiter Acquisition by 46.7% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 942,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jupiter Acquisition by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAQC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,528. Jupiter Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

