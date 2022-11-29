Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Rises By 287.0%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,074,700 shares, a growth of 287.0% from the October 31st total of 1,311,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50,747.0 days.
Japan Post Stock Performance
Shares of JPHLF stock remained flat at $6.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600. Japan Post has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.
Japan Post Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Post (JPHLF)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.