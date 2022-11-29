Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Drops By 88.6%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the October 31st total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RING traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RING. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $485,000.

