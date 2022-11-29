Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Grows By 91.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the October 31st total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEMA traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.20. 30,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,775. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $85.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEMA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,269,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.