Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Declines By 84.4%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the October 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 997,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Integrated Ventures Price Performance

Shares of INTV stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Monday. 99,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Integrated Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.