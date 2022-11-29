Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Declines By 97.5%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. The company provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. Industrias CH, S.

