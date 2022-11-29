Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Declines By 97.5%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
