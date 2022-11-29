Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Declines By 99.8%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hello Pal International Stock Performance

HLLPF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,401. Hello Pal International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

Get Hello Pal International alerts:

About Hello Pal International

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Pal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Pal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.