Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Drops By 67.6%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the October 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

