Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Expands By 348.1%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 348.1% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 70,782 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 303,438 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0587 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

