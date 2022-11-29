Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Increases By 304.2%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 304.2% from the October 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.21. 423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,461. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $71.62 and a fifty-two week high of $92.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 870,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 452,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,700,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

