Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Grows By 100.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of DDIV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.31. 8,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,050. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $34.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
