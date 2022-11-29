Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Grows By 100.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DDIV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.31. 8,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,050. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $34.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Motco bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000.

