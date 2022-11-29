Short Interest in First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Increases By 500.0%

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Sound Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FSWA remained flat at $6.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. First Sound Bank has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

About First Sound Bank

(Get Rating)

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, and professional service firms in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts.

