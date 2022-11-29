Short Interest in First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Increases By 500.0%

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Sound Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FSWA remained flat at $6.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. First Sound Bank has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $7.00.
About First Sound Bank
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Sound Bank (FSWA)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for First Sound Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Sound Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.