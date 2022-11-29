Short Interest in ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Increases By 400.0%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ENB Financial Price Performance
Shares of ENBP remained flat at $17.35 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. ENB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.40.
ENB Financial Company Profile
