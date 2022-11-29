Short Interest in ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Increases By 400.0%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ENB Financial Price Performance

Shares of ENBP remained flat at $17.35 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. ENB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Get ENB Financial alerts:

ENB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.