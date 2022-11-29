Short Interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Expands By 217.3%

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, an increase of 217.3% from the October 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.46. 81,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,047. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,994 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $50,341,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.