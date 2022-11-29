Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Drops By 94.8%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the October 31st total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets raised Dno Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Dno Asa Price Performance

Shares of Dno Asa stock remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Monday. Dno Asa has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2021, its proven reserves consisted of 196.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 321.4 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 420.6 MMboe.

See Also

