Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Decreases By 79.3%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the October 31st total of 350,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Danone Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 578,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,027. Danone has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DZ Bank raised shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

