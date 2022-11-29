Short Interest in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW) Declines By 41.0%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORZW. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Core Scientific Stock Up 59.1 %

Shares of CORZW stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,702. Core Scientific has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. It designs, owns, and operates carbon neutral infrastructure facilities for blockchain and AI computing; mines digital assets; and provides hosting solutions for digital asset mining, blockchain applications, and AI.

