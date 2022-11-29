Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Expands By 402.9%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 402.9% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Core One Labs Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of CLABF opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Core One Labs has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.81.
About Core One Labs
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core One Labs (CLABF)
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.