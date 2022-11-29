Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Expands By 402.9%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 402.9% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Core One Labs Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CLABF opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Core One Labs has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. The company focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. Its CannaStrips technology produces infused strips that allow for bioavailability of cannabis constituents.

