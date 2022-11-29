Short Interest in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Drops By 99.1%

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Computer Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Computer Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,143,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS CSVI remained flat at $57.98 on Monday. Computer Services has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22.

Computer Services ( OTCMKTS:CSVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

