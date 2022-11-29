Short Interest in CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Grows By 818.2%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 818.2% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CGG Stock Performance

CGG stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. CGG has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

Get CGG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale cut CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About CGG

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing software under the Geovation brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.