Short Interest in Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Expands By 93.5%

Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the October 31st total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Cartier Iron Stock Down 2.7 %
CRTIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,822. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Cartier Iron has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
Cartier Iron Company Profile
