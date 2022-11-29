Short Interest in Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Expands By 93.5%

Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the October 31st total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Cartier Iron Stock Down 2.7 %

CRTIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,822. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Cartier Iron has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Cartier Iron Company Profile

Cartier Iron Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

