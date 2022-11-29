Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rises By 600.0%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CABGY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.83.

CABGY opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

