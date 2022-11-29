Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Rises By 259.3%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 259.3% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capgemini Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 34,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,035. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGEMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capgemini from €235.00 ($242.27) to €217.00 ($223.71) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capgemini from €227.00 ($234.02) to €219.00 ($225.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($237.11) to €200.00 ($206.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capgemini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

