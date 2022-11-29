Short Interest in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Rises By 300.0%

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of C5 Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXAC. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,606,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in C5 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,353,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C5 Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of C5 Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,454. C5 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

About C5 Acquisition

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

