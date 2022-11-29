Short Interest in Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Drops By 66.7%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Broad Street Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Broad Street Realty stock remained flat at $0.79 during trading on Monday. Broad Street Realty has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.

