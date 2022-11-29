Short Interest in Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Drops By 66.7%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Broad Street Realty Stock Performance
Shares of Broad Street Realty stock remained flat at $0.79 during trading on Monday. Broad Street Realty has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.
Broad Street Realty Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broad Street Realty (BRST)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.