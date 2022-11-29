Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Increases By 110.4%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the October 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF remained flat at $0.19 on Tuesday. 84,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.16.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

