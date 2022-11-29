Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Increases By 110.4%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the October 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF remained flat at $0.19 on Tuesday. 84,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.16.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
