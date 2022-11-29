Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Declines By 42.9%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

BESIY traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.53. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $96.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.