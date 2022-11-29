Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Drops By 72.1%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the October 31st total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.75) to GBX 565 ($6.76) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.22) to GBX 485 ($5.80) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.10) to GBX 535 ($6.40) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.44) to GBX 480 ($5.74) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $810.00.

AVVIY traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. 97,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,254. Aviva has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

