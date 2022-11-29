Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Increases By 321.4%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 321.4% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Atento Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE ATTO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. Atento has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
