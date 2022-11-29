Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Increases By 321.4%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 321.4% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Atento Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ATTO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. Atento has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

