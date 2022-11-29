Short Interest in Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Declines By 94.6%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Advanced Merger Partners stock remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,737. Advanced Merger Partners has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPI. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Merger Partners by 439.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Merger Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Merger Partners by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Advanced Merger Partners by 1,103.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 562,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Merger Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

