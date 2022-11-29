Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON QFI opened at GBX 2.18 ($0.03) on Friday. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.90 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.67 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 17.28, a current ratio of 17.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.66.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

