Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Greencore Group Price Performance
Shares of GNC traded down GBX 5.07 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 66.13 ($0.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £340.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,324.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.35 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141 ($1.69).
Greencore Group Company Profile
