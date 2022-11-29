Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Greencore Group Price Performance

Shares of GNC traded down GBX 5.07 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 66.13 ($0.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £340.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,324.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.35 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141 ($1.69).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.