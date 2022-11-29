ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Down 3% on Insider Selling

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) were down 3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $249.02 and last traded at $249.48. Approximately 4,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 476,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.27.

Specifically, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,950 shares of company stock worth $13,925,684. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.28 and its 200-day moving average is $238.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

