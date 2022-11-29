Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,688 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $31.96. 6,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,455. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

