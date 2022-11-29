Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,320.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,238,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,431,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 206,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,596. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.