Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,279 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.08. 4,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

