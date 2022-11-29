Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 746 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVY stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.15. 4,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,485. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.12. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $219.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

