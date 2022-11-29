Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 162.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL traded down $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.38. 6,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.22.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.