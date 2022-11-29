Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1,529.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.3% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.16.

Intuit Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.14. 38,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,550. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $697.27.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.