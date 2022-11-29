Sendero Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $49.50. 59,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,121. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

