Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 675 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.30. 64,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.49 and its 200-day moving average is $393.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

