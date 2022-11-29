Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 308,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,670,826. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

