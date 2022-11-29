Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $85.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,732. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

