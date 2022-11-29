SecureWorks (SCWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect SecureWorks to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. SecureWorks has set its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.70–$0.64 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SecureWorks Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of SCWX opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SecureWorks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.