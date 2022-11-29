SecureWorks (SCWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect SecureWorks to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. SecureWorks has set its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.70–$0.64 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of SCWX opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SecureWorks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.