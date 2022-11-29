Secret Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and $6,099.45 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00123337 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00227126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00048207 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061479 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00512926 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $22,621.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.