Secret One Day Volume Tops $6,737.53 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Secret has a total market cap of $14.96 million and $6,737.53 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00123401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00226700 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00055153 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00061612 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00512926 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $22,621.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.