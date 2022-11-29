Seascape Capital Management Sells 268 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.71. 19,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,987. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average of $85.02. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

